Asad Mahmood
batsman
|Full name:
|Asad Mahmood
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|72
|Balls Faced
|70
|70
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|102.85
|102.85
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|33
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0