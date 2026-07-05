Asad Mahmood

Asad Mahmood

batsman

Full name:Asad Mahmood
Nationality:Switzerland

Teams

2023 Teams

Power Cc

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings88
Not outs00
Runs7272
Balls Faced7070
Avg99
SR102.85102.85
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest3333
Hundreds00

Another Players

Cheema, Sufyan

Cheema, Sufyan

Ahmad, Farid

Ahmad, Farid

Zadran, Qismat

Zadran, Qismat

Nazari, Abdul Basir

Nazari, Abdul Basir

Sajid, Safiat ullah

Sajid, Safiat ullah

Ahmadzai, Musa

Ahmadzai, Musa

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Lal, Ankush

Lal, Ankush

Andrews, Aidan

Andrews, Aidan

Vinod, Arjun

Vinod, Arjun