Ayo Mene-Ejegi
bowler
|Full name:
|Ayo Mene-Ejegi
|Nationality:
|Serbia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|37.4
|37.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|261
|261
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|23.72
|23.72
|SR
|20.54
|20.54
|Eco
|6.92
|6.92
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|106
|106
|Balls Faced
|66
|66
|Avg
|13.25
|13.25
|SR
|160.6
|160.6
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0