Ayo Mene-Ejegi

Ayo Mene-Ejegi

bowler

Full name:Ayo Mene-Ejegi
Nationality:Serbia

Teams

2023 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Serbia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Overs37.437.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs261261
Wickets1111
Avg23.7223.72
SR20.5420.54
Eco6.926.92
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs106106
Balls Faced6666
Avg13.2513.25
SR160.6160.6
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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