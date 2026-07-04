Ishak Elec
batsman
|Full name:
|Ishak Elec
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|19.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|120
|120
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|20
|20
|SR
|19
|19
|Eco
|6.31
|6.31
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|67
|67
|Balls Faced
|102
|102
|Avg
|9.57
|9.57
|SR
|65.68
|65.68
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0