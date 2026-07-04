Ishak Elec

Ishak Elec

batsman

Full name:Ishak Elec
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Overs19.019.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs120120
Wickets66
Avg2020
SR1919
Eco6.316.31
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs6767
Balls Faced102102
Avg9.579.57
SR65.6865.68
Fours55
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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