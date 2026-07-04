Mecit Ozturk

Mecit Ozturk

bowler

Full name:Mecit Ozturk
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Turkiye

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Overs27.027.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs207207
Wickets99
Avg2323
SR1818
Eco7.667.66
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs5050
Balls Faced7777
Avg8.338.33
SR64.9364.93
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2121
Hundreds00

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