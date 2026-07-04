Mecit Ozturk
bowler
|Full name:
|Mecit Ozturk
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|27.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|207
|207
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|23
|23
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|7.66
|7.66
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|50
|50
|Balls Faced
|77
|77
|Avg
|8.33
|8.33
|SR
|64.93
|64.93
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|21
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0