Baljit Singh

Baljit Singh

all rounder

Full name:Baljit Singh
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Bergamo Cricket Club

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1010
Overs29.029.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs146146
Wickets1212
Avg12.1612.16
SR14.514.5
Eco5.035.03
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs5858
Balls Faced5353
Avg11.611.6
SR109.43109.43
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4545
Hundreds00

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