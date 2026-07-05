Baljit Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Baljit Singh
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|29.0
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|146
|146
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|12.16
|12.16
|SR
|14.5
|14.5
|Eco
|5.03
|5.03
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|58
|58
|Balls Faced
|53
|53
|Avg
|11.6
|11.6
|SR
|109.43
|109.43
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|45
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0