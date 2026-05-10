Bethan Solomon

Bethan Solomon

all rounder

Full name:Bethan Solomon

Teams

2026 Teams

Leicestershire Foxes Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings7
Overs21.0
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs82
Wickets5
Avg16.4
SR25.2
Eco3.9
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings3
Not outs1
Runs15
Balls Faced35
Avg7.5
SR42.85
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest9
Hundreds0

Bethan Solomon Schedule & Results

Another Players

Herathge, April Ayesha

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Thatcher, Emma

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Crofts, Laura

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Roff, D'nical Lell

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Colquhoun, Aimee

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Bennett, Sophie

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Weston, Lucy

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Brooker, Rebecca

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Davies, Flora

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Whitfield, Holly

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