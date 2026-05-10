One-Day Cup, League 2, Women
Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire
One-Day Cup, League 2, Women
LEI
231
GLO
230
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bethan Solomon
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Overs
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|82
|Wickets
|5
|Avg
|16.4
|SR
|25.2
|Eco
|3.9
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|15
|Balls Faced
|35
|Avg
|7.5
|SR
|42.85
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|9
|Hundreds
|0
One-Day Cup, League 2, Women
LEI
231
GLO
230