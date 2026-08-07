Caitlin Ann Gurrey
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Caitlin Ann Gurrey
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|37
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|37
|Innings
|2
|37
|Not outs
|0
|6
|Runs
|19
|1235
|Balls Faced
|27
|1057
|Avg
|9.5
|39.83
|SR
|70.37
|116.84
|Fours
|4
|184
|Fifties
|0
|10
|Sixies
|0
|6
|Highest
|15
|106
|Hundreds
|0
|1