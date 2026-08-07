Caitlin Ann Gurrey

Caitlin Ann Gurrey

wicket keeper

Full name:Caitlin Ann Gurrey
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Districts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches237
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches237
Innings237
Not outs06
Runs191235
Balls Faced271057
Avg9.539.83
SR70.37116.84
Fours4184
Fifties010
Sixies06
Highest15106
Hundreds01

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