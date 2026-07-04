Chamal Sadun
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chamal Sadun
|Nationality:
|Cyprus
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|15.3
|15.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|93
|93
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|13.28
|13.28
|SR
|13.28
|13.28
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|180
|180
|Balls Faced
|173
|173
|Avg
|22.5
|22.5
|SR
|104.04
|104.04
|Fours
|18
|18
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0