Chamal Sadun

Chamal Sadun

all rounder

Full name:Chamal Sadun
Nationality:Cyprus
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Cyprus

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings77
Overs15.315.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9393
Wickets77
Avg13.2813.28
SR13.2813.28
Eco66
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs33
Runs180180
Balls Faced173173
Avg22.522.5
SR104.04104.04
Fours1818
Fifties11
Sixies44
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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