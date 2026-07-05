Cody Chetty

Cody Chetty

batsman

Full name:Cody Chetty
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Chicago Tigers

Texas Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches999880
Innings320
Overs4.11.40
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs30180
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco7.210.80
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches999880
Innings1678669
Not outs31129
Runs491920351663
Balls Faced1022327211362
Avg36.1627.527.71
SR48.1174.78122.1
Fours600161156
Fifties24159
Sixies312442
Highest14212394
Hundreds1010

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