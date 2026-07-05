Cody Chetty
batsman
|Full name:
|Cody Chetty
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|99
|98
|80
|Innings
|3
|2
|0
|Overs
|4.1
|1.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|18
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|7.2
|10.8
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|99
|98
|80
|Innings
|167
|86
|69
|Not outs
|31
|12
|9
|Runs
|4919
|2035
|1663
|Balls Faced
|10223
|2721
|1362
|Avg
|36.16
|27.5
|27.71
|SR
|48.11
|74.78
|122.1
|Fours
|600
|161
|156
|Fifties
|24
|15
|9
|Sixies
|31
|24
|42
|Highest
|142
|123
|94
|Hundreds
|10
|1
|0