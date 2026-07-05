Juan Theron
all rounder
|Full name:
|Juan Theron
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|54
|114
|129
|Innings
|17
|18
|95
|109
|128
|Overs
|130.0
|62.2
|1524.5
|846.4
|461.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|343
|35
|2
|Runs
|667
|477
|4567
|4375
|3326
|Wickets
|31
|24
|169
|186
|147
|Avg
|21.51
|19.87
|27.02
|23.52
|22.62
|SR
|25.16
|15.58
|54.13
|27.31
|18.81
|Eco
|5.13
|7.65
|2.99
|5.16
|7.21
|BB
|5
|4
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|6
|11
|3
|5w
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|54
|114
|129
|Innings
|12
|7
|76
|71
|53
|Not outs
|2
|7
|12
|29
|29
|Runs
|50
|41
|783
|686
|237
|Balls Faced
|102
|27
|1712
|734
|218
|Avg
|5
|0
|12.23
|16.33
|9.87
|SR
|49.01
|151.85
|45.73
|93.46
|108.71
|Fours
|5
|4
|81
|60
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|11
|13
|8
|Highest
|12
|31
|66
|53
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0