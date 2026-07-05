Juan Theron

Juan Theron

all rounder

Full name:Juan Theron
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

East Bay Blazers

India Capitals

Texas Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches181854114129
Innings171895109128
Overs130.062.21524.5846.4461.0
Balls-----
Maidens60343352
Runs667477456743753326
Wickets3124169186147
Avg21.5119.8727.0223.5222.62
SR25.1615.5854.1327.3118.81
Eco5.137.652.995.167.21
BB54954
4w116113
5w10710
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches181854114129
Innings127767153
Not outs27122929
Runs5041783686237
Balls Faced102271712734218
Avg5012.2316.339.87
SR49.01151.8545.7393.46108.71
Fours54816014
Fifties00210
Sixies0111138
Highest1231665331
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Khan, Nawaz

Khan, Nawaz

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Singh, Abheyender

Singh, Abheyender

Nair, Harikrishnan

Nair, Harikrishnan

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Ganesan, Adithya

Ganesan, Adithya

Powell, Ricardo

Powell, Ricardo