Daniel Tarric Doram
bowler
|Full name:
|Daniel Tarric Doram
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|9
|3
|Overs
|95.1
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|2
|Runs
|294
|96
|Wickets
|16
|3
|Avg
|18.37
|32
|SR
|35.68
|48
|Eco
|3.08
|4
|BB
|7
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|7
|2
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|100
|0
|Balls Faced
|247
|2
|Avg
|25
|0
|SR
|40.48
|0
|Fours
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|43
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0