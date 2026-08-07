Daniel Tarric Doram

Daniel Tarric Doram

bowler

Full name:Daniel Tarric Doram
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Combined Islands

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings93
Overs95.124.0
Balls--
Maidens152
Runs29496
Wickets163
Avg18.3732
SR35.6848
Eco3.084
BB72
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings72
Not outs31
Runs1000
Balls Faced2472
Avg250
SR40.480
Fours130
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest430
Hundreds00

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