Tom Cooper

Tom Cooper

batsman

Full name:Tom Cooper
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2023 Teams

Mississauga Panthers

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3233109169172
Innings2311505347
Overs108.119.0349.4200.084.0
Balls-----
Maidens503671
Runs51614512661058610
Wickets143252621
Avg36.8548.3350.6440.6929.04
SR46.353883.9246.1524
Eco4.777.633.625.297.26
BB32532
4w00000
5w00100
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3233109169172
Innings3132198163155
Not outs24112022
Runs1319659653358482851
Balls Faced18145091142470992225
Avg45.4823.5334.9340.8921.43
SR72.71129.4757.1882.37128.13
Fours11562848570251
Fifties123343812
Sixies822839196
Highest1018127113984
Hundreds1013100

Tom Cooper News

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If you want to learn more about cricket player Tom Cooper, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set.

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