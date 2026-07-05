Tom Cooper
batsman
|Full name:
|Tom Cooper
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|33
|109
|169
|172
|Innings
|23
|11
|50
|53
|47
|Overs
|108.1
|19.0
|349.4
|200.0
|84.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|36
|7
|1
|Runs
|516
|145
|1266
|1058
|610
|Wickets
|14
|3
|25
|26
|21
|Avg
|36.85
|48.33
|50.64
|40.69
|29.04
|SR
|46.35
|38
|83.92
|46.15
|24
|Eco
|4.77
|7.63
|3.62
|5.29
|7.26
|BB
|3
|2
|5
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|33
|109
|169
|172
|Innings
|31
|32
|198
|163
|155
|Not outs
|2
|4
|11
|20
|22
|Runs
|1319
|659
|6533
|5848
|2851
|Balls Faced
|1814
|509
|11424
|7099
|2225
|Avg
|45.48
|23.53
|34.93
|40.89
|21.43
|SR
|72.71
|129.47
|57.18
|82.37
|128.13
|Fours
|115
|62
|848
|570
|251
|Fifties
|12
|3
|34
|38
|12
|Sixies
|8
|22
|83
|91
|96
|Highest
|101
|81
|271
|139
|84
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|13
|10
|0
Tom Cooper NewsView all
If you want to learn more about cricket player Tom Cooper, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set.