Kadeem Idaree Travon Phillip
batsman
|Full name:
|Kadeem Idaree Travon Phillip
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|20
|Balls Faced
|0
|23
|Avg
|0
|20
|SR
|0
|86.95
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0