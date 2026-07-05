Kadeem Idaree Travon Phillip

Kadeem Idaree Travon Phillip

batsman

Full name:Kadeem Idaree Travon Phillip
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Pic Liberta Black Hawks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings01
Not outs00
Runs020
Balls Faced023
Avg020
SR086.95
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest020
Hundreds00

Another Players

Bailey, Andre

Bailey, Andre

Cornwall Jr, Wilden

Cornwall Jr, Wilden

Smith, Uri

Smith, Uri

Greaves, Michael

Greaves, Michael

Lugg, Leroy

Lugg, Leroy

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Walsh, Malique

Walsh, Malique

Charles, Tarek

Charles, Tarek

Gore, Karima

Gore, Karima

Christian, Avier

Christian, Avier