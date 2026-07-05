Musa Nadeem Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Musa Nadeem Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Test1
test
|New Test`
|New test value
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|13
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|13
|15
|Innings
|13
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|241
|270
|Balls Faced
|366
|430
|Avg
|18.53
|18
|SR
|65.84
|62.79
|Fours
|23
|27
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0