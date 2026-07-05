Musa Nadeem Ahmed

Musa Nadeem Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Musa Nadeem Ahmed
Nationality:Netherlands
Test1

test

New Test`New test value

Teams

2023 Teams

Netherlands

Netherlands Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches1315
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches1315
Innings1315
Not outs00
Runs241270
Balls Faced366430
Avg18.5318
SR65.8462.79
Fours2327
Fifties11
Sixies33
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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