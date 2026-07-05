Deighton Kelvin Butler
all rounder
|Full name:
|Deighton Kelvin Butler
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|64
|32
|7
|Innings
|5
|1
|116
|32
|7
|Overs
|41.0
|3.0
|1612.5
|221.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|352
|19
|0
|Runs
|188
|22
|4612
|946
|154
|Wickets
|3
|0
|176
|27
|2
|Avg
|62.66
|0
|26.2
|35.03
|77
|SR
|82
|0
|54.98
|49.11
|66
|Eco
|4.58
|7.33
|2.85
|4.28
|7
|BB
|1
|0
|7
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|64
|32
|7
|Innings
|4
|0
|108
|23
|3
|Not outs
|3
|0
|26
|8
|3
|Runs
|25
|0
|1225
|135
|46
|Balls Faced
|34
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Avg
|25
|0
|14.93
|9
|0
|SR
|73.52
|0
|0
|0
|102.22
|Fours
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|0
|66
|15
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0