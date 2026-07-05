Deighton Kelvin Butler

Deighton Kelvin Butler

all rounder

Full name:Deighton Kelvin Butler
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

President Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5164327
Innings51116327
Overs41.03.01612.5221.022.0
Balls-----
Maidens30352190
Runs188224612946154
Wickets30176272
Avg62.66026.235.0377
SR82054.9849.1166
Eco4.587.332.854.287
BB10741
4w00710
5w00200
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5164327
Innings40108233
Not outs302683
Runs250122513546
Balls Faced3400045
Avg25014.9390
SR73.52000102.22
Fours40004
Fifties00400
Sixies00000
Highest130661534
Hundreds00000

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