Dietlind Foerster
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dietlind Foerster
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|28
|Overs
|67.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|321
|Wickets
|17
|Avg
|18.88
|SR
|23.64
|Eco
|4.79
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|23
|Not outs
|12
|Runs
|126
|Balls Faced
|163
|Avg
|11.45
|SR
|77.3
|Fours
|12
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|2
|Highest
|19
|Hundreds
|0