Dietlind Foerster

Dietlind Foerster

wicket keeper

Full name:Dietlind Foerster
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Namibia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches51
Innings28
Overs67.0
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs321
Wickets17
Avg18.88
SR23.64
Eco4.79
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches51
Innings23
Not outs12
Runs126
Balls Faced163
Avg11.45
SR77.3
Fours12
Fifties0
Sixies2
Highest19
Hundreds0

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