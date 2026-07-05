Wilka Mwaaite
all rounder
|Full name:
|Wilka Mwaaite
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|49
|Overs
|154.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|13
|Runs
|688
|Wickets
|42
|Avg
|16.38
|SR
|22.09
|Eco
|4.44
|BB
|5
|4w
|1
|5w
|1
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|42
|Not outs
|9
|Runs
|359
|Balls Faced
|462
|Avg
|10.87
|SR
|77.7
|Fours
|31
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|5
|Highest
|27
|Hundreds
|0