Wilka Mwaaite

Wilka Mwaaite

all rounder

Full name:Wilka Mwaaite
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2026 Teams

Namibia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches54
Innings49
Overs154.4
Balls-
Maidens13
Runs688
Wickets42
Avg16.38
SR22.09
Eco4.44
BB5
4w1
5w1
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches54
Innings42
Not outs9
Runs359
Balls Faced462
Avg10.87
SR77.7
Fours31
Fifties0
Sixies5
Highest27
Hundreds0

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