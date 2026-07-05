Divyaraj Mahendrasinh Chauhan
batsman
|Full name:
|Divyaraj Mahendrasinh Chauhan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|4
|Innings
|4
|1
|1
|Overs
|15.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|79
|5
|5
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|5
|SR
|0
|0
|6
|Eco
|5.26
|5
|5
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|4
|Innings
|18
|7
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|309
|55
|23
|Balls Faced
|540
|75
|35
|Avg
|18.17
|9.16
|11.5
|SR
|57.22
|73.33
|65.71
|Fours
|41
|4
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|63
|33
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0