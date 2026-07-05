Divyaraj Mahendrasinh Chauhan

Divyaraj Mahendrasinh Chauhan

batsman

Full name:Divyaraj Mahendrasinh Chauhan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Halar Heroes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1074
Innings411
Overs15.01.01.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs7955
Wickets001
Avg005
SR006
Eco5.2655
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1074
Innings1874
Not outs112
Runs3095523
Balls Faced5407535
Avg18.179.1611.5
SR57.2273.3365.71
Fours4140
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest633318
Hundreds000

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