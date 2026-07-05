Jay Gohil

Jay Gohil

batsman

Full name:Jay Gohil
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches638
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches638
Innings937
Not outs003
Runs3379560
Balls Faced46113246
Avg37.4431.6615
SR73.171.96130.43
Fours45105
Fifties010
Sixies413
Highest2276119
Hundreds100

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