Jay Gohil
batsman
|Full name:
|Jay Gohil
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|8
|Innings
|9
|3
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|337
|95
|60
|Balls Faced
|461
|132
|46
|Avg
|37.44
|31.66
|15
|SR
|73.1
|71.96
|130.43
|Fours
|45
|10
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|3
|Highest
|227
|61
|19
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0