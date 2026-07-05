Sunil Harishkumar Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Sunil Harishkumar Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|4
|6
|Overs
|32.0
|14.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|201
|138
|Wickets
|5
|0
|Avg
|40.2
|0
|SR
|38.4
|0
|Eco
|6.28
|9.3
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|22
|8
|Balls Faced
|24
|10
|Avg
|22
|4
|SR
|91.66
|80
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0