Sunil Harishkumar Yadav

Sunil Harishkumar Yadav

bowler

Full name:Sunil Harishkumar Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches46
Innings46
Overs32.014.5
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs201138
Wickets50
Avg40.20
SR38.40
Eco6.289.3
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches46
Innings22
Not outs10
Runs228
Balls Faced2410
Avg224
SR91.6680
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest227
Hundreds00

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