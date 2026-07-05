Donwell Banister Hector
bowler
|Full name:
|Donwell Banister Hector
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|6
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|6
|3
|Innings
|46
|6
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|760
|86
|17
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|20
|Avg
|17.27
|14.33
|5.66
|SR
|0
|0
|85
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|99
|37
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0