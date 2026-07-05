Donwell Banister Hector

Donwell Banister Hector

bowler

Full name:Donwell Banister Hector
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2663
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs100
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco100
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2663
Innings4663
Not outs200
Runs7608617
Balls Faced0020
Avg17.2714.335.66
SR0085
Fours000
Fifties300
Sixies001
Highest993711
Hundreds000

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