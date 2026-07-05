Miles Cameron Bascombe

Miles Cameron Bascombe

batsman

Full name:Miles Cameron Bascombe
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

President Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1242625
Innings0200
Overs02.300
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs02400
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco09.600
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1242625
Innings1452525
Not outs0111
Runs3928290388
Balls Faced700402
Avg321.0912.0816.16
SR42.850096.51
Fours00038
Fifties0300
Sixies00012
Highest3654548
Hundreds0000

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