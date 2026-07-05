Miles Cameron Bascombe
batsman
|Full name:
|Miles Cameron Bascombe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|24
|26
|25
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|2.3
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|24
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|9.6
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|24
|26
|25
|Innings
|1
|45
|25
|25
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|3
|928
|290
|388
|Balls Faced
|7
|0
|0
|402
|Avg
|3
|21.09
|12.08
|16.16
|SR
|42.85
|0
|0
|96.51
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Highest
|3
|65
|45
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0