Doraiswamy Subramanian

Doraiswamy Subramanian

batsman

Full name:Doraiswamy Subramanian
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Chicago Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings42
Not outs00
Runs4461
Balls Faced11075
Avg1130.5
SR4081.33
Fours57
Fifties01
Sixies02
Highest1561
Hundreds00

Another Players

Patel, Pruthvish

Patel, Pruthvish

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Nithiyanandam, Mittansh

Nithiyanandam, Mittansh

Desai, Jay

Desai, Jay

Sinha, Vineet

Sinha, Vineet

Patel, Jay

Patel, Jay

Naidu, Venkatesh

Naidu, Venkatesh

Yadavalli, Datta Prakash

Yadavalli, Datta Prakash

Kumar, Karan

Kumar, Karan

Ganji, Kush

Ganji, Kush