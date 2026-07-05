Doraiswamy Subramanian
batsman
|Full name:
|Doraiswamy Subramanian
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|61
|Balls Faced
|110
|75
|Avg
|11
|30.5
|SR
|40
|81.33
|Fours
|5
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|15
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0