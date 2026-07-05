Elton Chigumbura

Elton Chigumbura

all rounder

Full name:Elton Chigumbura
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1421357107339155
Innings221322114719887
Overs301.0723.146.01841.21091.4226.3
Balls------
Maidens61230395420
Runs9664274427603662201907
Wickets211011620916777
Avg4642.3126.6828.8837.2424.76
SR8642.9617.2552.8639.2217.64
Eco3.25.919.283.275.698.41
BB644765
4w1111134
5w100411
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1421357107339155
Innings2719856185308149
Not outs0269114938
Runs5694340893560072522477
Balls Faced11335423635001885
Avg21.0725.231932.182822.31
SR50.2280.02140.6300131.4
Fours673436100140
Fifties419337398
Sixies61065300133
Highest8811754186117103
Hundreds020641

Another Players

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Negi, Pawan

Negi, Pawan

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Khan, Rameez

Khan, Rameez

Maharoof, Farveez

Maharoof, Farveez

Kumar Rao, Pankaj

Kumar Rao, Pankaj

Verma, Amit

Verma, Amit

de Silva, Chaturanga

de Silva, Chaturanga

Aponso, Amila

Aponso, Amila