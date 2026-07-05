Elton Chigumbura
all rounder
|Full name:
|Elton Chigumbura
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|213
|57
|107
|339
|155
|Innings
|22
|132
|21
|147
|198
|87
|Overs
|301.0
|723.1
|46.0
|1841.2
|1091.4
|226.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|61
|23
|0
|395
|42
|0
|Runs
|966
|4274
|427
|6036
|6220
|1907
|Wickets
|21
|101
|16
|209
|167
|77
|Avg
|46
|42.31
|26.68
|28.88
|37.24
|24.76
|SR
|86
|42.96
|17.25
|52.86
|39.22
|17.64
|Eco
|3.2
|5.91
|9.28
|3.27
|5.69
|8.41
|BB
|6
|4
|4
|7
|6
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|11
|3
|4
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|213
|57
|107
|339
|155
|Innings
|27
|198
|56
|185
|308
|149
|Not outs
|0
|26
|9
|11
|49
|38
|Runs
|569
|4340
|893
|5600
|7252
|2477
|Balls Faced
|1133
|5423
|635
|0
|0
|1885
|Avg
|21.07
|25.23
|19
|32.18
|28
|22.31
|SR
|50.22
|80.02
|140.63
|0
|0
|131.4
|Fours
|67
|343
|61
|0
|0
|140
|Fifties
|4
|19
|3
|37
|39
|8
|Sixies
|6
|106
|53
|0
|0
|133
|Highest
|88
|117
|54
|186
|117
|103
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|0
|6
|4
|1