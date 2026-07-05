Fahad Babar

Fahad Babar

batsman

Full name:Fahad Babar

Teams

2023 Teams

Houston Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches728
Innings900
Overs64.200
Balls---
Maidens700
Runs22800
Wickets800
Avg28.500
SR48.2500
Eco3.5400
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches728
Innings1428
Not outs000
Runs18729143
Balls Faced40854148
Avg13.3514.517.87
SR45.8353.796.62
Fours16314
Fifties000
Sixies301
Highest362430
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ali, Arir

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Badar, Saif

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Gatepalli, Karthik

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Nurse, Ashley

Nurse, Ashley

Rashid, Hassan

Rashid, Hassan

Sheikh, Kamran

Sheikh, Kamran

Tromp, Matthew

Tromp, Matthew

Ashraf, Usman

Ashraf, Usman