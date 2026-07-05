Fahad Babar
batsman
|Full name:
|Fahad Babar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|8
|Innings
|9
|0
|0
|Overs
|64.2
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|228
|0
|0
|Wickets
|8
|0
|0
|Avg
|28.5
|0
|0
|SR
|48.25
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.54
|0
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|8
|Innings
|14
|2
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|187
|29
|143
|Balls Faced
|408
|54
|148
|Avg
|13.35
|14.5
|17.87
|SR
|45.83
|53.7
|96.62
|Fours
|16
|3
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|1
|Highest
|36
|24
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0