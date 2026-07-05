Usman Rafiq

Usman Rafiq

bowler

Full name:Usman Rafiq
Nationality:USA

Teams

2024 Teams

USA

Washington Freedom

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches23
Innings23
Overs5.211.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4785
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco8.817.28
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches23
Innings23
Not outs11
Runs2828
Balls Faced4052
Avg2814
SR7053.84
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2828
Hundreds00

Another Players

Gowda, Sujith

Gowda, Sujith

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Homraj, Akshay

Homraj, Akshay

Theron, Rusty

Theron, Rusty

Khan, Jannisar

Khan, Jannisar

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Jamali, Naseer

Jamali, Naseer

Steel, Cameron

Steel, Cameron

Stevenson, Cameron

Stevenson, Cameron

Holland, Ian

Holland, Ian