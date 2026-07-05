Usman Rafiq
bowler
|Full name:
|Usman Rafiq
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|5.2
|11.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|47
|85
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8.81
|7.28
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|28
|28
|Balls Faced
|40
|52
|Avg
|28
|14
|SR
|70
|53.84
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0