Gaurav Dhiman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gaurav Dhiman
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|28
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|7
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|119
|Balls Faced
|7
|156
|Avg
|0
|19.83
|SR
|0
|76.28
|Fours
|0
|14
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|0
|94
|Hundreds
|0
|0