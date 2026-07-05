Gaurav Dhiman

Gaurav Dhiman

all rounder

Full name:Gaurav Dhiman
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Mangaluru Dragons

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches17
Innings12
Overs3.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1528
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco57
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches17
Innings17
Not outs01
Runs0119
Balls Faced7156
Avg019.83
SR076.28
Fours014
Fifties01
Sixies02
Highest094
Hundreds00

Another Players

Shetty, Advith M

Shetty, Advith M

Bareth, Nikhil Kumar

Bareth, Nikhil Kumar

Shettennavar, Sankalp

Shettennavar, Sankalp

Reddy, Thippa

Reddy, Thippa

Sharath, HS

Sharath, HS

Shivkumar, B U

Shivkumar, B U

Gowda, Dheeraj Agadeesh

Gowda, Dheeraj Agadeesh

Nair, Aaditya

Nair, Aaditya

Goyal, Aditya

Goyal, Aditya

Sharath, BR

Sharath, BR