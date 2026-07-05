Gitansh Khera
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gitansh Khera
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|40
|11
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|40
|11
|Innings
|79
|33
|7
|Not outs
|11
|10
|2
|Runs
|2284
|1017
|96
|Balls Faced
|3911
|1196
|87
|Avg
|33.58
|44.21
|19.2
|SR
|58.39
|85.03
|110.34
|Fours
|254
|88
|7
|Fifties
|13
|3
|0
|Sixies
|33
|21
|2
|Highest
|164
|167
|37
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|0