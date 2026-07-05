Gitansh Khera

Gitansh Khera

wicket keeper

Full name:Gitansh Khera
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504011
Innings300
Overs5.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504011
Innings79337
Not outs11102
Runs2284101796
Balls Faced3911119687
Avg33.5844.2119.2
SR58.3985.03110.34
Fours254887
Fifties1330
Sixies33212
Highest16416737
Hundreds330

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