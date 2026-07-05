Gordon David Drummond

Gordon David Drummond

bowler

Full name:Gordon David Drummond
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3017128226
Innings2917217726
Overs210.355.0263.0516.281.0
Balls-----
Maidens22182371
Runs9323815972551557
Wickets2516185927
Avg37.2823.8133.1643.2320.62
SR50.5220.6287.6652.518
Eco4.426.922.264.946.87
BB43343
4w10010
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3017128226
Innings207165713
Not outs700152
Runs24054217453102
Balls Faced26165462587101
Avg18.467.7113.5610.789.27
SR91.9583.0746.9677.17100.99
Fours21326404
Fifties00100
Sixies40073
Highest3535523535
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Ahmad, Uzair

Ahmad, Uzair

Naylor, Liam

Naylor, Liam

Koteeswaran, Nikhil

Koteeswaran, Nikhil

Price, Alec

Price, Alec

Hedge, Adi

Hedge, Adi

Grant, Rory Fraser Glennie

Grant, Rory Fraser Glennie

Briggs, Logan

Briggs, Logan

Armstrong, Harry

Armstrong, Harry

Mackintosh, Tom

Mackintosh, Tom

Esakhiel, Bahadar

Esakhiel, Bahadar