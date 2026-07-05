Gordon David Drummond
bowler
|Full name:
|Gordon David Drummond
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|17
|12
|82
|26
|Innings
|29
|17
|21
|77
|26
|Overs
|210.3
|55.0
|263.0
|516.2
|81.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|1
|82
|37
|1
|Runs
|932
|381
|597
|2551
|557
|Wickets
|25
|16
|18
|59
|27
|Avg
|37.28
|23.81
|33.16
|43.23
|20.62
|SR
|50.52
|20.62
|87.66
|52.5
|18
|Eco
|4.42
|6.92
|2.26
|4.94
|6.87
|BB
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|17
|12
|82
|26
|Innings
|20
|7
|16
|57
|13
|Not outs
|7
|0
|0
|15
|2
|Runs
|240
|54
|217
|453
|102
|Balls Faced
|261
|65
|462
|587
|101
|Avg
|18.46
|7.71
|13.56
|10.78
|9.27
|SR
|91.95
|83.07
|46.96
|77.17
|100.99
|Fours
|21
|3
|26
|40
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Highest
|35
|35
|52
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0