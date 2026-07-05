Liam Robert Naylor

Liam Robert Naylor

all rounder

Full name:Liam Robert Naylor
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2025 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs2020
Balls Faced2121
Avg2020
SR95.2395.23
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2020
Hundreds00

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