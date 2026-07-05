Gregory Marc Smith
bowler
|Full name:
|Gregory Marc Smith
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|124
|108
|86
|Innings
|186
|88
|51
|Overs
|2033.4
|473.1
|133.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|406
|7
|0
|Runs
|6502
|2655
|1090
|Wickets
|184
|72
|42
|Avg
|35.33
|36.87
|25.95
|SR
|66.31
|39.43
|19
|Eco
|3.19
|5.61
|8.19
|BB
|7
|4
|5
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|124
|108
|86
|Innings
|202
|105
|76
|Not outs
|18
|10
|3
|Runs
|5635
|2342
|1452
|Balls Faced
|9675
|2873
|1262
|Avg
|30.62
|24.65
|19.89
|SR
|58.24
|81.51
|115.05
|Fours
|732
|209
|118
|Fifties
|34
|11
|5
|Sixies
|19
|30
|38
|Highest
|177
|89
|100
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|1