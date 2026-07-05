Gregory Marc Smith

Gregory Marc Smith

bowler

Full name:Gregory Marc Smith
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Sporting Alfas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12410886
Innings1868851
Overs2033.4473.1133.0
Balls---
Maidens40670
Runs650226551090
Wickets1847242
Avg35.3336.8725.95
SR66.3139.4319
Eco3.195.618.19
BB745
4w610
5w402
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12410886
Innings20210576
Not outs18103
Runs563523421452
Balls Faced967528731262
Avg30.6224.6519.89
SR58.2481.51115.05
Fours732209118
Fifties34115
Sixies193038
Highest17789100
Hundreds701

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