Awais Ahmed

Awais Ahmed

wicket keeper

Full name:Awais Ahmed
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Spain

Sporting Alfas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings2020
Not outs33
Runs364364
Balls Faced310310
Avg21.4121.41
SR117.41117.41
Fours3131
Fifties00
Sixies1515
Highest102102
Hundreds11

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