Awais Ahmed
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Awais Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|20
|20
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|364
|364
|Balls Faced
|310
|310
|Avg
|21.41
|21.41
|SR
|117.41
|117.41
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|102
|102
|Hundreds
|1
|1