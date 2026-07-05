Haseeb Azam

Haseeb Azam

bowler

Full name:Haseeb Azam
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Chicago Kingsmen

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches5415
Innings9614
Overs1400.497.0
Balls--
Maidens3681
Runs4254574
Wickets19912
Avg21.3747.83
SR42.2348.5
Eco3.035.91
BB102
4w90
5w90
10w20

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches5415
Innings879
Not outs122
Runs161687
Balls Faced3959109
Avg21.5412.42
SR40.8179.81
Fours1798
Fifties70
Sixies82
Highest11348
Hundreds10

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