Haseeb Azam
bowler
|Full name:
|Haseeb Azam
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|54
|15
|Innings
|96
|14
|Overs
|1400.4
|97.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|368
|1
|Runs
|4254
|574
|Wickets
|199
|12
|Avg
|21.37
|47.83
|SR
|42.23
|48.5
|Eco
|3.03
|5.91
|BB
|10
|2
|4w
|9
|0
|5w
|9
|0
|10w
|2
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|54
|15
|Innings
|87
|9
|Not outs
|12
|2
|Runs
|1616
|87
|Balls Faced
|3959
|109
|Avg
|21.54
|12.42
|SR
|40.81
|79.81
|Fours
|179
|8
|Fifties
|7
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|Highest
|113
|48
|Hundreds
|1
|0