Ibrahim Kamara

Ibrahim Kamara

all rounder

Full name:Ibrahim Kamara
Nationality:Sierra Leone

Teams

2023 Teams

Sierra Leone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2121
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco10.510.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced77
Avg0.50.5
SR14.2814.28
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

Another Players

Johnbull, Nyakeh

Johnbull, Nyakeh

Kpaka, Ibrahim

Kpaka, Ibrahim

Turay, Alusine

Turay, Alusine

Mansaray, Emmanuel

Mansaray, Emmanuel

Macfoy, Joshua Boyzy

Macfoy, Joshua Boyzy

Kamara, Aliya

Kamara, Aliya

Sesay, Ibrahim

Sesay, Ibrahim

Turay, Eric Musa

Turay, Eric Musa

Kabia, Michael

Kabia, Michael

Bangura, John

Bangura, John