Jamil Shinwari

Jamil Shinwari

bowler

Full name:Jamil Shinwari

Teams

2023 Teams

Junior Champions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings42
Overs53.018.0
Balls--
Maidens90
Runs248104
Wickets91
Avg27.55104
SR35.33108
Eco4.675.77
BB71
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings32
Not outs10
Runs146
Balls Faced6621
Avg73
SR21.2128.57
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest65
Hundreds00

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