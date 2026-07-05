Jamil Shinwari
bowler
|Full name:
|Jamil Shinwari
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|53.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|Runs
|248
|104
|Wickets
|9
|1
|Avg
|27.55
|104
|SR
|35.33
|108
|Eco
|4.67
|5.77
|BB
|7
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|14
|6
|Balls Faced
|66
|21
|Avg
|7
|3
|SR
|21.21
|28.57
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0