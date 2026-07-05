Jervin Gian Benjamin
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jervin Gian Benjamin
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|78
|Balls Faced
|230
|125
|Avg
|8.57
|19.5
|SR
|26.08
|62.4
|Fours
|5
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|24
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0