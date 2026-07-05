Jervin Gian Benjamin

Jervin Gian Benjamin

wicket keeper

Full name:Jervin Gian Benjamin
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2023 Teams

Barana Aute Warriors

Saffron Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings74
Not outs00
Runs6078
Balls Faced230125
Avg8.5719.5
SR26.0862.4
Fours511
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest2435
Hundreds00

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