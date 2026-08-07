John Angus Rae Blain

John Angus Rae Blain

bowler

Full name:John Angus Rae Blain
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Grange

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches336431026
Innings325671015
Overs221.320.01004.5731.220.0
Balls-----
Maidens120128470
Runs117310842863679108
Wickets4161201436
Avg28.61835.7125.7218
SR32.412050.2430.6820
Eco5.295.44.265.035.4
BB52952
4w10730
5w10440
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches336431026
Innings25347663
Not outs6116251
Runs28444956354
Balls Faced5175005
Avg14.94215.9615.482
SR54.93800080
Fours160000
Fifties00200
Sixies60000
Highest41393413
Hundreds00000

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