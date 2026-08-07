John Angus Rae Blain
bowler
|Full name:
|John Angus Rae Blain
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|6
|43
|102
|6
|Innings
|32
|5
|67
|101
|5
|Overs
|221.3
|20.0
|1004.5
|731.2
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|128
|47
|0
|Runs
|1173
|108
|4286
|3679
|108
|Wickets
|41
|6
|120
|143
|6
|Avg
|28.6
|18
|35.71
|25.72
|18
|SR
|32.41
|20
|50.24
|30.68
|20
|Eco
|5.29
|5.4
|4.26
|5.03
|5.4
|BB
|5
|2
|9
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|7
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|6
|43
|102
|6
|Innings
|25
|3
|47
|66
|3
|Not outs
|6
|1
|16
|25
|1
|Runs
|284
|4
|495
|635
|4
|Balls Faced
|517
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Avg
|14.94
|2
|15.96
|15.48
|2
|SR
|54.93
|80
|0
|0
|80
|Fours
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|41
|3
|93
|41
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0