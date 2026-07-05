Jack Jarvis

Jack Jarvis

all rounder

Full name:Jack Jarvis
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches33
Innings33
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7171
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco7.17.1
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs2828
Balls Faced4747
Avg9.339.33
SR59.5759.57
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2626
Hundreds00

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