Jack Jarvis
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jack Jarvis
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|71
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7.1
|7.1
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|9.33
|9.33
|SR
|59.57
|59.57
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0