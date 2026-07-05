Christopher Nicholas Greaves

Christopher Nicholas Greaves

all rounder

Full name:Christopher Nicholas Greaves
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches23202320
Innings19161916
Overs93.243.093.243.0
Balls----
Maidens2020
Runs523327523327
Wickets23112311
Avg22.7329.7222.7329.72
SR24.3423.4524.3423.45
Eco5.67.65.67.6
BB5252
4w1010
5w1010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches23202320
Innings19151915
Not outs4646
Runs333233333233
Balls Faced370206370206
Avg22.225.8822.225.88
SR90113.190113.1
Fours30203020
Fifties2020
Sixies7676
Highest56455645
Hundreds0000

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