Christopher Nicholas Greaves
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christopher Nicholas Greaves
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|20
|23
|20
|Innings
|19
|16
|19
|16
|Overs
|93.2
|43.0
|93.2
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|523
|327
|523
|327
|Wickets
|23
|11
|23
|11
|Avg
|22.73
|29.72
|22.73
|29.72
|SR
|24.34
|23.45
|24.34
|23.45
|Eco
|5.6
|7.6
|5.6
|7.6
|BB
|5
|2
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|20
|23
|20
|Innings
|19
|15
|19
|15
|Not outs
|4
|6
|4
|6
|Runs
|333
|233
|333
|233
|Balls Faced
|370
|206
|370
|206
|Avg
|22.2
|25.88
|22.2
|25.88
|SR
|90
|113.1
|90
|113.1
|Fours
|30
|20
|30
|20
|Fifties
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|6
|7
|6
|Highest
|56
|45
|56
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0