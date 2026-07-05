Jyot Bhagyesh Chhaya

Jyot Bhagyesh Chhaya

all rounder

Full name:Jyot Bhagyesh Chhaya
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Kutch Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches199
Innings273
Overs13.239.04.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs5922424
Wickets271
Avg29.53224
SR4033.4224
Eco4.425.746
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches199
Innings188
Not outs002
Runs19159124
Balls Faced33184108
Avg1919.8720.66
SR57.5786.41114.81
Fours2107
Fifties011
Sixies067
Highest198263
Hundreds000

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