Jyot Bhagyesh Chhaya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jyot Bhagyesh Chhaya
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|9
|Innings
|2
|7
|3
|Overs
|13.2
|39.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|59
|224
|24
|Wickets
|2
|7
|1
|Avg
|29.5
|32
|24
|SR
|40
|33.42
|24
|Eco
|4.42
|5.74
|6
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|9
|Innings
|1
|8
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|19
|159
|124
|Balls Faced
|33
|184
|108
|Avg
|19
|19.87
|20.66
|SR
|57.57
|86.41
|114.81
|Fours
|2
|10
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|6
|7
|Highest
|19
|82
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0