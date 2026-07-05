Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja

Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja

bowler

Full name:Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm slow

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches766854
Innings1286850
Overs2875.1568.1164.2
Balls---
Maidens567271
Runs861725811133
Wickets3079539
Avg28.0627.1629.05
SR56.1935.8825.28
Eco2.994.546.89
BB1173
4w1650
5w1810
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches766854
Innings1064021
Not outs14106
Runs1757412164
Balls Faced3198496113
Avg19.0913.7310.93
SR54.9483.06145.13
Fours2233414
Fifties611
Sixies18148
Highest905059
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Gajjar, Sammar

Gajjar, Sammar

Nakrani, Dinesh

Nakrani, Dinesh

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Panwar, Ankur

Panwar, Ankur

Vasavada, Arpit

Vasavada, Arpit

Gohil, Jay

Gohil, Jay

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Parmar, Kishan

Parmar, Kishan

Bhut, Parth

Bhut, Parth