Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja
bowler
|Full name:
|Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm slow
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|76
|68
|54
|Innings
|128
|68
|50
|Overs
|2875.1
|568.1
|164.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|567
|27
|1
|Runs
|8617
|2581
|1133
|Wickets
|307
|95
|39
|Avg
|28.06
|27.16
|29.05
|SR
|56.19
|35.88
|25.28
|Eco
|2.99
|4.54
|6.89
|BB
|11
|7
|3
|4w
|16
|5
|0
|5w
|18
|1
|0
|10w
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|76
|68
|54
|Innings
|106
|40
|21
|Not outs
|14
|10
|6
|Runs
|1757
|412
|164
|Balls Faced
|3198
|496
|113
|Avg
|19.09
|13.73
|10.93
|SR
|54.94
|83.06
|145.13
|Fours
|223
|34
|14
|Fifties
|6
|1
|1
|Sixies
|18
|14
|8
|Highest
|90
|50
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0