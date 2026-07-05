Samarth Bipin Vyas
batsman
|Full name:
|Samarth Bipin Vyas
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|43
|28
|Innings
|9
|3
|0
|Overs
|22.3
|2.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|80
|34
|0
|Wickets
|4
|1
|0
|Avg
|20
|34
|0
|SR
|33.75
|16
|0
|Eco
|3.55
|12.75
|0
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|43
|28
|Innings
|26
|39
|25
|Not outs
|1
|3
|3
|Runs
|508
|1402
|649
|Balls Faced
|959
|1493
|431
|Avg
|20.32
|38.94
|29.5
|SR
|52.97
|93.9
|150.58
|Fours
|50
|140
|55
|Fifties
|5
|6
|4
|Sixies
|13
|53
|38
|Highest
|93
|200
|97
|Hundreds
|0
|3
|0