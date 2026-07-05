Samarth Bipin Vyas

Samarth Bipin Vyas

batsman

Full name:Samarth Bipin Vyas
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Saurashtra

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164328
Innings930
Overs22.32.40
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs80340
Wickets410
Avg20340
SR33.75160
Eco3.5512.750
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164328
Innings263925
Not outs133
Runs5081402649
Balls Faced9591493431
Avg20.3238.9429.5
SR52.9793.9150.58
Fours5014055
Fifties564
Sixies135338
Highest9320097
Hundreds030

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