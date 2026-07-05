KA James
all rounder
|Full name:
|KA James
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|2
|Innings
|10
|0
|0
|Overs
|54.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|0
|Runs
|172
|0
|0
|Wickets
|6
|0
|0
|Avg
|28.66
|0
|0
|SR
|54
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.18
|0
|0
|BB
|4
|0
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|2
|Innings
|21
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|371
|28
|7
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|18
|Avg
|17.66
|9.33
|3.5
|SR
|0
|0
|38.88
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|55
|13
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0