KA James

KA James

all rounder

Full name:KA James

Teams

2023 Teams

Valley Hikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1142
Innings1000
Overs54.000
Balls---
Maidens1300
Runs17200
Wickets600
Avg28.6600
SR5400
Eco3.1800
BB400
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1142
Innings2142
Not outs010
Runs371287
Balls Faced0018
Avg17.669.333.5
SR0038.88
Fours001
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest55137
Hundreds000

Another Players

Morancie, Edmund

Morancie, Edmund

Lamothe, Jason

Lamothe, Jason

Jolly, Alvinison

Jolly, Alvinison

Alexander, Delaney

Alexander, Delaney

Maloney, Desron

Maloney, Desron

Xavier, Malakai

Xavier, Malakai

Anderson, Dane

Anderson, Dane

Magloire, Lex

Magloire, Lex

James, Jamie

James, Jamie

Joseph, Micah

Joseph, Micah