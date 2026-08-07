Kaushal Kumar Ahuja

Kaushal Kumar Ahuja

batsman

Full name:Kaushal Kumar Ahuja
Nationality:Mexico

Teams

2026 Teams

Mexico

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs2828
Balls Faced5050
Avg44
SR5656
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest88
Hundreds00

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