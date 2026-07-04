Kiran Prabhu Navgire

Kiran Prabhu Navgire

batsman

Full name:Kiran Prabhu Navgire
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2026 Teams

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches624
Innings010
Overs028.4
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs0145
Wickets08
Avg018.12
SR021.5
Eco05.05
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches624
Innings420
Not outs12
Runs17708
Balls Faced19457
Avg5.6639.33
SR89.47154.92
Fours266
Fifties04
Sixies045
Highest10162
Hundreds01

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