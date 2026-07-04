Kiran Prabhu Navgire
batsman
|Full name:
|Kiran Prabhu Navgire
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|24
|Innings
|0
|10
|Overs
|0
|28.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|145
|Wickets
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|18.12
|SR
|0
|21.5
|Eco
|0
|5.05
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|24
|Innings
|4
|20
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|17
|708
|Balls Faced
|19
|457
|Avg
|5.66
|39.33
|SR
|89.47
|154.92
|Fours
|2
|66
|Fifties
|0
|4
|Sixies
|0
|45
|Highest
|10
|162
|Hundreds
|0
|1