Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Overs
|48.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|272
|Wickets
|14
|Avg
|19.42
|SR
|20.78
|Eco
|5.6
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|12
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|360
|Balls Faced
|352
|Avg
|40
|SR
|102.27
|Fours
|44
|Fifties
|2
|Sixies
|5
|Highest
|74
|Hundreds
|0