Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar

Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar

all rounder

Full name:Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians Women

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches20
Innings19
Overs48.3
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs272
Wickets14
Avg19.42
SR20.78
Eco5.6
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches20
Innings12
Not outs3
Runs360
Balls Faced352
Avg40
SR102.27
Fours44
Fifties2
Sixies5
Highest74
Hundreds0

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