Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell

bowler

Full name:Lauren Bell
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

England Women

Hampshire Women

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Southern Brave Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches281213
Innings481212
Overs56.068.042.042.0
Balls----
Maidens9101
Runs191428288304
Wickets514168
Avg38.230.571838
SR67.229.1415.7531.5
Eco3.416.296.857.23
BB3442
4w0110
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches281213
Innings2202
Not outs2101
Runs11205
Balls Faced51903
Avg01205
SR2063.150166.66
Fours0101
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest11104
Hundreds0000

Lauren Bell Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup, Women

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

211

NZL

NZL

210

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

181

NZL

NZL

141

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Ground, Derby

ENG

ENG

140

NZL

NZL

136

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

St Lawrence Ground, Kent

ENG

ENG

156

NZL

NZL

170

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Cricket Ground, Hove

ENG

ENG

81

NZL

NZL

80

T20 Blast, Women

ResultHampshire vs Essex

Hampshire vs Essex

T20 Blast, Women

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

160

ESS

ESS

137

T20 Series England vs India, Women

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

ENG

ENG

150

IND

IND

188

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

168

IND

IND

142

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ENG

ENG

184

IND

IND

180

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultEngland vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

ENG

ENG

219

SRI

SRI

132

ResultEngland vs Ireland

England vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

119

IRL

IRL

118

ResultEngland vs Scotland

England vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

ENG

ENG

200

SCO

SCO

162

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

164

NZL

NZL

163

ResultEngland vs South Africa

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

ENG

ENG

169

RSA

RSA

129

UpcomingEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

AUS

AUS

The Hundred, Women

International career

Lauren Bell started her international cricket career with England in 2022, after several years of development. Here's a breakdown of her journey:

  • 2019: Bell played for the England Women's Academy against Australia A. She received an academy contract for the 2019–20 season.
  • 2020: Bell joined 24 women selected by England for training during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was one of the three uncapped players in the group alongside Emma Lamb and Issy Wong.
  • December 2021: Bell joined England's A squad for their tour to Australia, which took place during the Women's Ashes series.
  • January 2022: During the tour, Bell joined the full England squad for the one-off Test match.
  • February 2022: Bell was named one of the two reserve players for England’s team at the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.
  • June 2022: Bell joined England's Women’s Test squad for their match against South Africa and debuted on 27 June 2022.
  • July 2022: Bell played her first Women’s One Day International (WODI) on 15 July 2022 against South Africa.
  • November 2022: Bell received her first central contract with England.
  • 2023: Bell joined the England squad for the Ashes series against Australia. She played in the Test match, three T20I games, and three One Day Internationals.
  • July 2024: Bell took her first five-wicket haul in WODIs for England in a match against New Zealand on 3 July 2024.
  • 2024: Bell was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
  • November 2024: Bell joined the England squad for the multi-format tour to South Africa.
  • 2025: Bell was named in England’s squad for the Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Bell’s career continues to grow with important appearances in major tournaments and series, proving her potential in the international cricket scene.

Leagues Participation

Lauren Bell has played in a few major women’s cricket leagues but has not been very active in all of them. Here’s a simple look at her participation:

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Lauren Bell has not played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Year

Team

Additional Information

2023

UP Warriorz

Played in the first season of WPL.

2024

Did not play

Chose to focus on a series against New Zealand, which happened at the same time as WPL.

December 2024

-

Stayed unsold at the WPL 2025 auction. Her base price was 30 lakh, but no one bid higher.

Bell has not played in WPL and did not participate in 2024. She was also unsold in the 2025 auction.

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Lauren Bell played in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2023 but did not compete in 2024.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Runs/Wickets

Additional Information

2023

Sydney Thunder

2

42 runs, 1 wicket

Played in 2023 and contributed with bat and ball.

2024

Did not play

-

-

Chose not to play in the 2024 season.

Bell played for Sydney Thunder in 2023, but she decided not to play in 2024.

Domestic career

Lauren Bell started her cricket career at Hungerford Cricket Club and became the first girl to play for the Bradfield College 1st XI. She debuted for Berkshire in the Women’s County Championship in 2015 at 14 years old. During that season, she played eight matches and took seven wickets.

In 2018, Bell joined Southern Vipers for the Women’s Cricket Super League. She played in the final of the 2019 season, but the Vipers lost to Western Storm. In 2020, she was part of the Vipers squad in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Later that year, she was one of 41 women cricketers awarded full-time domestic contracts.

Bell also played for Southern Brave in The Hundred. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, but she returned for the 2021 season. She was again selected for the 2022 season.

In 2023, Bell joined UP Warriorz for the first season of the Women’s Premier League. On July 31, 2024, she played in The Hundred Women’s match between the Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave. She took four wickets and helped her team win the match.

Records and achievements

Lauren Bell has had several standout performances throughout her career:

  • August 25, 2022 – Recorded her best performance in The Hundred with 4 wickets for 10 runs.
  • T20I Matches – Took 11 wickets in 8 matches.
  • ODI Matches – Took 7 wickets in 5 matches.
  • Test Match – Took 2 wickets in 1 match.
  • 2024 – Awarded the Chance to Shine Cap for inspiring young cricketers.

Personal life

Lauren Bell comes from a family with a strong sporting tradition. Her sister, Colette Bell, also plays cricket, and they support each other on and off the field. This family bond has motivated Lauren in her career and helped her stay focused on her goals.

Finances

Lauren Bell's net worth isn't publicly shared. However, her success in cricket suggests she is financially secure. As her career progresses, she will likely earn more recognition and financial stability.

Family Life

Lauren is a mother of two. Her children bring joy and happiness into her life. They enjoy spending time together, whether it is playing cricket in the backyard or reading stories. Her children are her biggest supporters and inspire her to keep doing her best.

Relationship Status

Lauren Bell is unmarried and not currently in a relationship.

Cars and House

No information is available about Lauren Bell’s cars or home.

Scandals

In September 2022, Lauren recorded a fast delivery of 107 m/s (172 km/h) against India. However, the speed measurement turned out to be wrong due to a malfunction in the speed tracking device.

In December 2024, Lauren Bell was not selected during the WPL 2025 auction. This happened despite her strong performance in recent matches, where she took 4 wickets in both innings during a test match against South Africa.

Fan Base

Lauren Bell has a growing fan following, especially after her successful performances in 2024. Many of her young fans enjoy braiding their hair like hers on match days. Lauren enjoys meeting these fans and supporting their love for the game.

In 2024, she teamed up with Metro Bank to start the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund. This program focuses on inspiring and supporting women in cricket, aiming to increase the number of women’s teams in clubs by 2026.

Lauren has 600,000 followers on Instagram, where fans follow her journey in cricket and beyond.

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