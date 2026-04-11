International career

Lauren Bell started her international cricket career with England in 2022, after several years of development. Here's a breakdown of her journey:

2019: Bell played for the England Women's Academy against Australia A. She received an academy contract for the 2019–20 season.

2020: Bell joined 24 women selected by England for training during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was one of the three uncapped players in the group alongside Emma Lamb and Issy Wong.

December 2021: Bell joined England's A squad for their tour to Australia, which took place during the Women's Ashes series.

January 2022: During the tour, Bell joined the full England squad for the one-off Test match.

February 2022: Bell was named one of the two reserve players for England’s team at the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

June 2022: Bell joined England's Women’s Test squad for their match against South Africa and debuted on 27 June 2022.

July 2022: Bell played her first Women’s One Day International (WODI) on 15 July 2022 against South Africa.

November 2022: Bell received her first central contract with England.

2023: Bell joined the England squad for the Ashes series against Australia. She played in the Test match, three T20I games, and three One Day Internationals.

July 2024: Bell took her first five-wicket haul in WODIs for England in a match against New Zealand on 3 July 2024.

2024: Bell was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

November 2024: Bell joined the England squad for the multi-format tour to South Africa.

2025: Bell was named in England’s squad for the Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Bell’s career continues to grow with important appearances in major tournaments and series, proving her potential in the international cricket scene.

Leagues Participation

Lauren Bell has played in a few major women’s cricket leagues but has not been very active in all of them. Here’s a simple look at her participation:

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Lauren Bell has not played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Year Team Additional Information 2023 UP Warriorz Played in the first season of WPL. 2024 Did not play Chose to focus on a series against New Zealand, which happened at the same time as WPL. December 2024 - Stayed unsold at the WPL 2025 auction. Her base price was 30 lakh, but no one bid higher.

Bell has not played in WPL and did not participate in 2024. She was also unsold in the 2025 auction.

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Lauren Bell played in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2023 but did not compete in 2024.

Year Team Matches Played Runs/Wickets Additional Information 2023 Sydney Thunder 2 42 runs, 1 wicket Played in 2023 and contributed with bat and ball. 2024 Did not play - - Chose not to play in the 2024 season.

Bell played for Sydney Thunder in 2023, but she decided not to play in 2024.

Domestic career

Lauren Bell started her cricket career at Hungerford Cricket Club and became the first girl to play for the Bradfield College 1st XI. She debuted for Berkshire in the Women’s County Championship in 2015 at 14 years old. During that season, she played eight matches and took seven wickets.

In 2018, Bell joined Southern Vipers for the Women’s Cricket Super League. She played in the final of the 2019 season, but the Vipers lost to Western Storm. In 2020, she was part of the Vipers squad in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Later that year, she was one of 41 women cricketers awarded full-time domestic contracts.

Bell also played for Southern Brave in The Hundred. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, but she returned for the 2021 season. She was again selected for the 2022 season.

In 2023, Bell joined UP Warriorz for the first season of the Women’s Premier League. On July 31, 2024, she played in The Hundred Women’s match between the Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave. She took four wickets and helped her team win the match.

Records and achievements

Lauren Bell has had several standout performances throughout her career:

August 25, 2022 – Recorded her best performance in The Hundred with 4 wickets for 10 runs.

T20I Matches – Took 11 wickets in 8 matches.

ODI Matches – Took 7 wickets in 5 matches.

Test Match – Took 2 wickets in 1 match.

2024 – Awarded the Chance to Shine Cap for inspiring young cricketers.

Personal life

Lauren Bell comes from a family with a strong sporting tradition. Her sister, Colette Bell, also plays cricket, and they support each other on and off the field. This family bond has motivated Lauren in her career and helped her stay focused on her goals.

Finances

Lauren Bell's net worth isn't publicly shared. However, her success in cricket suggests she is financially secure. As her career progresses, she will likely earn more recognition and financial stability.

Family Life

Lauren is a mother of two. Her children bring joy and happiness into her life. They enjoy spending time together, whether it is playing cricket in the backyard or reading stories. Her children are her biggest supporters and inspire her to keep doing her best.

Relationship Status

Lauren Bell is unmarried and not currently in a relationship.

Cars and House

No information is available about Lauren Bell’s cars or home.

Scandals

In September 2022, Lauren recorded a fast delivery of 107 m/s (172 km/h) against India. However, the speed measurement turned out to be wrong due to a malfunction in the speed tracking device.

In December 2024, Lauren Bell was not selected during the WPL 2025 auction. This happened despite her strong performance in recent matches, where she took 4 wickets in both innings during a test match against South Africa.

Fan Base

Lauren Bell has a growing fan following, especially after her successful performances in 2024. Many of her young fans enjoy braiding their hair like hers on match days. Lauren enjoys meeting these fans and supporting their love for the game.

In 2024, she teamed up with Metro Bank to start the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund. This program focuses on inspiring and supporting women in cricket, aiming to increase the number of women’s teams in clubs by 2026.

Lauren has 600,000 followers on Instagram, where fans follow her journey in cricket and beyond.