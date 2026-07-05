Kishan Maheshbhai Parmar

Kishan Maheshbhai Parmar

batsman

Full name:Kishan Maheshbhai Parmar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Zalawad Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches811
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches811
Innings1211
Not outs01
Runs334183
Balls Faced615175
Avg27.8318.3
SR54.3104.57
Fours5322
Fifties01
Sixies15
Highest14954
Hundreds10

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