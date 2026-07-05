Kishan Maheshbhai Parmar
batsman
|Full name:
|Kishan Maheshbhai Parmar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|11
|Innings
|12
|11
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|334
|183
|Balls Faced
|615
|175
|Avg
|27.83
|18.3
|SR
|54.3
|104.57
|Fours
|53
|22
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|5
|Highest
|149
|54
|Hundreds
|1
|0