Parth Rameshbhai Bhut

Parth Rameshbhai Bhut

all rounder

Full name:Parth Rameshbhai Bhut
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10114
Innings18114
Overs246.384.013.0
Balls---
Maidens2820
Runs81741181
Wickets21173
Avg38.924.1727
SR70.4229.6426
Eco3.314.896.23
BB841
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10114
Innings1371
Not outs341
Runs3351090
Balls Faced488910
Avg33.536.330
SR68.64119.780
Fours35130
Fifties100
Sixies820
Highest111320
Hundreds100

Another Players

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Gajjar, Sammar

Gajjar, Sammar

Nakrani, Dinesh

Nakrani, Dinesh

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Jivrajani, Kevin S

Panwar, Ankur

Panwar, Ankur

Vasavada, Arpit

Vasavada, Arpit

Gohil, Jay

Gohil, Jay

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Parmar, Kishan

Parmar, Kishan

Chauhan, Jay

Chauhan, Jay