Parth Rameshbhai Bhut
all rounder
|Full name:
|Parth Rameshbhai Bhut
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|4
|Innings
|18
|11
|4
|Overs
|246.3
|84.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|2
|0
|Runs
|817
|411
|81
|Wickets
|21
|17
|3
|Avg
|38.9
|24.17
|27
|SR
|70.42
|29.64
|26
|Eco
|3.31
|4.89
|6.23
|BB
|8
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|4
|Innings
|13
|7
|1
|Not outs
|3
|4
|1
|Runs
|335
|109
|0
|Balls Faced
|488
|91
|0
|Avg
|33.5
|36.33
|0
|SR
|68.64
|119.78
|0
|Fours
|35
|13
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|0
|Highest
|111
|32
|0
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0