Lauren Renee Down

Lauren Renee Down

batsman

Full name:Lauren Renee Down
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Hearts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches281352
Innings001
Overs000.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches281352
Innings24948
Not outs126
Runs44293809
Balls Faced681108877
Avg19.2113.2819.26
SR64.986.1192.24
Fours40679
Fifties302
Sixies604
Highest901766
Hundreds000

Another Players

Green, Maddy

Green, Maddy

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Pedersen, Cate

Pedersen, Cate

Adams, Gemma

Adams, Gemma

Wilson, Tahlia

Wilson, Tahlia

Shahri, Saachi

Shahri, Saachi

Gaze, Izzy

Gaze, Izzy

Illing, Bree

Illing, Bree

Catton, Prue

Catton, Prue

Buchanan, Elizabeth

Buchanan, Elizabeth