Lauren Renee Down
batsman
|Full name:
|Lauren Renee Down
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|13
|52
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|0.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|13
|52
|Innings
|24
|9
|48
|Not outs
|1
|2
|6
|Runs
|442
|93
|809
|Balls Faced
|681
|108
|877
|Avg
|19.21
|13.28
|19.26
|SR
|64.9
|86.11
|92.24
|Fours
|40
|6
|79
|Fifties
|3
|0
|2
|Sixies
|6
|0
|4
|Highest
|90
|17
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0